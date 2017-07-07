CANADA STOCKS-Futures drop as oil slips 3 pct

3 分钟阅读
July 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures looked set to open lower on Friday as oil prices fell after data showed U.S. production rose last week, coinciding with a year-high rise in exports from OPEC countries.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Data showing employment change is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat, with Tahoe Resources Inc plunging after its license to operate in Guatemala was suspended and Toronto housing data weighing on the financial sector.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for $459.5 million.
Barrick Gold Corp: BMO cuts rating to "market perform" from "outperform"
CCL Industries Inc: Keybanc cuts rating to "sector weight" from "overweight"
Precision Drilling Corp: Raymond James raises rating to "strong buy" from "outperform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,220.1; -0.17 pct
US crude: $44.13; -3.08 pct
Brent crude: $46.71; -2.91 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,829.50; -0.37 pct
0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jun: Expected 179,000; Prior 138,000
0830 Private payrolls for Jun: Expected 172,000; Prior 147,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jun: Expected 5,000; Prior -1,000
0830 Government payrolls for Jun: Prior -9000
0830 Unemployment rate for Jun: Expected 4.3 pct; Prior 4.3 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Jun: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Jun: Prior 62.7 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Jun: Prior 8.4 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.1
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 3.0 pct
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)