FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
CANADA STOCKS-Futures drop as oil slips 3 pct
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#加拿大市场报道
2017年7月7日 / 上午11点24分 / 1 天前

CANADA STOCKS-Futures drop as oil slips 3 pct

3 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures looked set to open lower on Friday as oil prices fell after data showed U.S. production rose last week, coinciding with a year-high rise in exports from OPEC countries.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Data showing employment change is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday in a broad retreat, with Tahoe Resources Inc plunging after its license to operate in Guatemala was suspended and Toronto housing data weighing on the financial sector.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

Top Stories

Canadian oil producer Paramount Resources Ltd said on Thursday that it would buy the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil and gas firm Apache Corp for $459.5 million.

Analyst Research Highlights

Barrick Gold Corp: BMO cuts rating to "market perform" from "outperform"

CCL Industries Inc: Keybanc cuts rating to "sector weight" from "overweight"

Precision Drilling Corp: Raymond James raises rating to "strong buy" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,220.1; -0.17 pct

US crude: $44.13; -3.08 pct

Brent crude: $46.71; -2.91 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,829.50; -0.37 pct

u.s. Economic Data Due on Friday

0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jun: Expected 179,000; Prior 138,000

0830 Private payrolls for Jun: Expected 172,000; Prior 147,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jun: Expected 5,000; Prior -1,000

0830 Government payrolls for Jun: Prior -9000

0830 Unemployment rate for Jun: Expected 4.3 pct; Prior 4.3 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Jun: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.4 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Jun: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Jun: Prior 8.4 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 3.0 pct

For Canadian Markets News, Click on Codes:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below