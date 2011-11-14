CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends down as Europe recession fears weigh

BRIEF-Gannett reports qtrly adjusted EPS $0.50
* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations
TORONTO, Nov 14 European recession fears pulled down Toronto's main stock index on Monday as poor economic data and uncertainty about the ability of Italy and Greece to deal with their debt woes weakened commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 52.66 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,224.19. (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Rob Wilson)
* Gannett reports improved fourth quarter 2016 results of operations
* Sunlink Health Systems - has extended previously announced tender offer to purchase up to 3 million of its common shares at a price of $1.50 per share
* Halcón Resources commences cash tender offer for any and all of its 8.625% senior secured notes due 2020