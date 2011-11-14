版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 05:09 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends down as Europe recession fears weigh

 TORONTO, Nov 14 European recession fears pulled
down Toronto's main stock index on Monday as poor economic data
and uncertainty about the ability of Italy and Greece to deal
with their debt woes weakened commodity prices.
 The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
.GSPTSE unofficially closed down 52.66 points, or 0.4
percent, to 12,224.19.
 (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Rob Wilson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐