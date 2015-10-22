版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 21:39 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy shares gain; Valeant down 10 pct

TORONTO Oct 22 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Thursday in a broad rebound led by energy stocks as oil prices rose, while embattled Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc dropped 10 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.33 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,739.52 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups gained, with the healthcare group lagging. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐