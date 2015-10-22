CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy shares gain; Valeant down 10 pct

TORONTO Oct 22 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Thursday in a broad rebound led by energy stocks as oil prices rose, while embattled Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc dropped 10 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.33 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,739.52 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups gained, with the healthcare group lagging. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)