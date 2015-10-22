CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as energy shares gain; Valeant down 10 pct

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Oct 22 Canada's main stock index gained in early trade on Thursday in a broad rebound led by energy stocks as oil prices rose, while embattled Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc dropped 10 percent.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 35.33 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,739.52 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups gained, with the healthcare group lagging. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.