CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, weighed by banks and materials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Oct 29 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by banks and materials stocks, while a bounce in energy names offset some of the losses.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.03 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,824.13. Eight of its 10 main groups were down. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.