TORONTO Nov 4 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, adding to two days of solid gains, in a broad rally led by heavyweight resource stocks and as technology company CGI Group Inc jumped 5 percent to its highest level since May.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 74.07 points , or 0.54 percent, at 13,784.38 shortly after the open. All 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)