CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners, financials shine

TORONTO Nov 20 Canada's main stock index rose early Friday, led by modest gains in large financial stocks and strength in mining shares as gold prices rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.78 points, or 0.23 percent, at 13,504.61 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 3.2 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)