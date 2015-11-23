CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weaker energy, materials stocks

CANADA STOCKS-Cameco plunge leads TSX lower, energy also weighs
TORONTO Nov 23 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, pressured by another sell-off in global commodities.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.71 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,416.78, shortly after the open, including weakness in the energy and materials sectors. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
