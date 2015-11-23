版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 11月 23日 星期一 22:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weaker energy, materials stocks

TORONTO Nov 23 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, pressured by another sell-off in global commodities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.71 points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,416.78, shortly after the open, including weakness in the energy and materials sectors. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

