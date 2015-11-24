版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as broader losses offset gains for resource stocks

TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as strength in resource stocks on heightened geopolitical tensions was overshadowed by losses for financials and other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.94 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,376.44, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

