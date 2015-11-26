CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on gains for resource stocks, others

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Nov 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains for some major energy and pipeline companies despite lower oil prices, as well as moves higher among financials and healthcare stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.97 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,437.39 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.