CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on gains for resource stocks, others

TORONTO Nov 26 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains for some major energy and pipeline companies despite lower oil prices, as well as moves higher among financials and healthcare stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.97 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,437.39 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

