加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 11月 27日 星期五 22:50 BJT

CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weakness in materials

(Changes move to down from up in paragraph 2)

TORONTO Nov 27 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday as fresh concerns about China weighed on materials and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 14.06 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,411.13, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

