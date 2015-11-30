版本:
2015年 11月 30日 星期一

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy on higher oil prices

TORONTO Nov 30 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by energy stocks as crude oil prices rallied ahead of an OPEC meeting this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 36.94 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,405.18, shortly after the open, with all of the index's 10 main groups higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

