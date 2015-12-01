CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with gains for energy and financial stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index firmed on Tuesday, led by energy stocks, while financials were slightly higher following the release of fourth quarter results from two major banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.91 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,499.74 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.