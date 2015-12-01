版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with gains for energy and financial stocks

TORONTO Dec 1 Canada's main stock index firmed on Tuesday, led by energy stocks, while financials were slightly higher following the release of fourth quarter results from two major banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.91 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,499.74 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

