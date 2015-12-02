版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 12月 2日 星期三 22:36 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on weaker resource stocks, financials gain

TORONTO Dec 2 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, after strong gains for the previous two sessions, as weakness in resource stocks offset gains for financials.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.30 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,613.76, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐