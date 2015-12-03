CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financial stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the rebound in crude oil helped support energy stocks, while financials rose after two of the country's main banks reported higher earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.00 points, or 0.44 percent, at 13,522.82, shortly after the open, after having fallen 1.3 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.