CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks weigh

TORONTO Dec 4 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with energy shares falling with crude after sources said OPEC had agreed to up the producer group's output limit, and disappointing domestic jobs and trade data also weighing.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.27 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,271.40 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
