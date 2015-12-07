CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, led by a 2.9 percent drop in energy sector

TORONTO Dec 7 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as weakness in commodity markets weighed on resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 96.69 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,262.08, shortly after the open, including a 2.9 percent drop in the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)