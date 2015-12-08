版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 12月 8日 星期二 22:44 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to lowest level in 15 weeks, losses broad-based

TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index weakened further on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level since August 24, as additional weakness in crude oil prices weighed on the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 157.53 points, or 1.21 percent, at 12,885.30, shortly after the open, led by weakness in financial and energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

