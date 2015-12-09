版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 22:35 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, helped by firming in oil prices

TORONTO Dec 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as firming crude oil prices provided relief for the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.33 points, or 0.13 percent, at 12,939.80, shortly after the open, including a 0.7 percent gain for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

