2015年 12月 10日 星期四

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as fresh low for crude oil weighs

TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index retreated on Thursday after U.S. crude oil hit its lowest level since February 2009, weighing on the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.12 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,901.47, shortly after the open, including a 1 percent drop for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

