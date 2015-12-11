CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weaker oil prices weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 11 Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday as fresh trend lows for crude oil prices weighed on the resource-linked market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 113.91 points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,902.68, shortly after the open, including a 1.9 percent drop for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.