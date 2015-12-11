CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as weaker oil prices weigh

TORONTO Dec 11 Canada's main stock index retreated on Friday as fresh trend lows for crude oil prices weighed on the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 113.91 points, or 0.88 percent, at 12,902.68, shortly after the open, including a 1.9 percent drop for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)