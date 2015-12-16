CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as broad-based gains offset weakness in energy

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by gains for financial sector stocks, while slippage in crude oil prices weighed on energy shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.02 points, or 0.60 percent, at 12,997.59, shortly after the open, with nine of the index's 10 main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.