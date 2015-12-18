版本:
加拿大市场报道 | 2015年 12月 18日 星期五

CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely higher as energy gains, banks weigh

TORONTO Dec 18 Canada's main stock index see-sawed on Friday as energy stocks rallied despite a new nearly seven-year low for U.S. crude oil prices, while financial stocks traded lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.03 points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,013.96, shortly after the open, with just four of the index's 10 main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

