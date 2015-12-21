CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials gain; energy stocks weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as energy stocks slip, Cameco falls
TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight financial stocks, while materials and industrial names also moved higher and energy stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.10 points, or 0.71 percent, at 13,116.40 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices slid and by a slump in uranium miner Cameco Corp after it warned of a net loss and job cuts.
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36