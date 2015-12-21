版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials gain; energy stocks weigh

TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight financial stocks, while materials and industrial names also moved higher and energy stocks weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.10 points, or 0.71 percent, at 13,116.40 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

