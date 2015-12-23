CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open on higher oil prices

TORONTO Dec 23 Canada's main stock index climbed on Wednesday as a jump in oil prices from a fall in U.S. crude inventories helped drive up shares of energy producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 75.63 points, or 0.58 percent, at 13,158.49 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)