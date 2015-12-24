CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with resource stocks ahead of Christmas break

TORONTO Dec 24 Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Thursday, with the energy and materials sectors rising with oil and metal prices in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas break.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.57 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,302.48 shortly after the open. The exchange will close at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)