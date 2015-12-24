CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises with resource stocks ahead of Christmas break

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 24 Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Thursday, with the energy and materials sectors rising with oil and metal prices in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas break.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.57 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,302.48 shortly after the open. The exchange will close at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.