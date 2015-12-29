CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as mining stocks, Valeant weigh

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO Dec 29 Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday amid weakness in mining stocks and a greater than 9 percent drop in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc as the market reopened following an extended Christmas break.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.32 points, or 0.17 percent, at 13,287.48, shortly after the open.
The market was closed Friday for Christmas and Monday in lieu of Boxing Day on Saturday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.