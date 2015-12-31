CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as slide in oil prices weighs

TORONTO Dec 31 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as a drop in crude oil prices weighed on the resource-linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.40 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,066.89, shortly after the open on the final trading day of the year.

All ten of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)