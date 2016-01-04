版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls on Chinese data, risk reduction

TORONTO Jan 4 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, together with weakness in global stocks at the start of the new year following disappointing Chinese data and a spike in Middle East tensions.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 164.16 points, or 1.26 percent, at 12,845.79, shortly after the open.

Of the index's 10 main groups nine were in negative territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

