CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, losses include 2.5 percent drop in energy stocks

TORONTO Jan 6 Canada's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday as deterioration in risk appetite and weakening in crude oil prices weighed on the resource linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 135.67 points, or 1.05 percent, at 12,784.47, shortly after the open, including a 2.5 percent drop in energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)