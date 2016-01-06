版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 1月 6日 星期三 22:38 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls, losses include 2.5 percent drop in energy stocks

TORONTO Jan 6 Canada's main stock index fell sharply on Wednesday as deterioration in risk appetite and weakening in crude oil prices weighed on the resource linked market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 135.67 points, or 1.05 percent, at 12,784.47, shortly after the open, including a 2.5 percent drop in energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐