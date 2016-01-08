CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after China rebound helped sentiment

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as CP Rail and Cameco gain
TORONTO Jan 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday after a rebound in China's major stock indexes helped sentiment and crude oil prices edged higher, while data showed solid jobs gains for both the U.S. and Canada.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.18 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,532.39, shortly after the open, one day after entering a bear market.
Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index moved higher in morning trade on Thursday, helped by a jump in Canadian Pacific Railway shares and a rebound in uranium producer Cameco Corp.
TORONTO, Jan 19 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as oil prices rose and the energy, financial and industrial groups gained ground.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and as uranium producer Cameco Corp plunged on a negative outlook.