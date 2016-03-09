版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 3月 9日 星期三 22:40 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy stocks as crude oil rallies

TORONTO, March 9 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy stocks as crude oil prices rallied, while financial sector stocks also rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.34 points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,404.39, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

