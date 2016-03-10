CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as financials advance, lower oil price weighs on energy

TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by financials after the European Central Bank unveiled measures to stimulate growth, although lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 62.15 points, or 0.46 percent, at 13,455.05, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)