CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financials as oil rallies

TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, with energy and financial sector stocks leading broad based gains as oil prices rallied following a report from the International Energy Agency that said the oil market may have reached its bottom.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.15 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,463.29, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)