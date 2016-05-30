CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher, as financials advance

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO May 30 Canada's main stock index edged slightly higher on Monday as financial sector stocks rose, while one of the country's major oil producers began ramping up operations which were disrupted by a massive wildfire.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 1.66 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,106.89, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.