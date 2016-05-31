CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil supports energy stocks

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials, railway stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO May 31 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher oil prices supported energy stocks, while financials were little changed after one of the country's major banks reported results that were below market expectations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.63 points, or 0.23 percent, at 14,119.30, shortly after the open. All of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
* TSX closes down 37.93 points, or 0.25 percent, at 15,441.36
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares in energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.