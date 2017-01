TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy and financial stocks retreated, pressured by lower oil prices and disappointing data from China which weighed on global markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 82.33 points, or 0.59 percent, at 13,983.45, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)