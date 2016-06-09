CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil weighs on resource-linked market

CANADA STOCKS-TSX dips, pressured by financials and auto stocks
* TSX closes down 17.99 points, or 0.12 percent, at 15,479.29
TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financial stocks also retreated as bond yields moved lower and European bank stocks fell.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 89.32 points, or 0.62 percent, at 14,223.78, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.