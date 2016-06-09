CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower oil weighs on resource-linked market

TORONTO, June 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks, while financial stocks also retreated as bond yields moved lower and European bank stocks fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 89.32 points, or 0.62 percent, at 14,223.78, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)