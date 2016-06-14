版本:
2016年 6月 14日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws as higher energy offsets losses for mining stocks

TORONTO, June 14 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Tuesday as energy stocks advanced, offsetting losses for mining and financial stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.22 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,995.10, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

