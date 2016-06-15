版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by gains for financials and materials

TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by the financial and materials groups, while lower oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 20.85 points, or 0.15 percent, at 13,905.08. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

