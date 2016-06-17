CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financials as oil rebounds

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil prices climbed for the first time in seven days.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.35 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,924.76, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16