CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by energy and financials as oil rebounds

TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil prices climbed for the first time in seven days.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 42.35 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,924.76, shortly after the open. Five of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)