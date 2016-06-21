CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower commodity prices weigh, railway stocks retreat

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while industrials also fell after one of the country's major railways said it expected revenue to fall in the second quarter.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.39 points, or 0.34 percent, at 13,967.75, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
