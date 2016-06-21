CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as lower commodity prices weigh, railway stocks retreat

TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as lower commodity prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while industrials also fell after one of the country's major railways said it expected revenue to fall in the second quarter.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 47.39 points, or 0.34 percent, at 13,967.75, shortly after the open. Six of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)