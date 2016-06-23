CANADA STOCKS-TSX up, led by energy and financials on rising odds of Britain staying in EU

TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by energy and financial stocks as increased chances that Britons will vote to remain in the European Union helped drive global stocks and oil prices higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.59 points, or 0.58 percent, at 14,084.40, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)