加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 6月 27日 星期一

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls to 5-week low as Brexit weighs on global markets

TORONTO, June 27 Canada's main stock index fell to a five-week low on Monday, including losses for financial and energy stocks as Britain's vote to leave the European Union weighed on global financial markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 112.45 points, or 0.81 percent, at 13,779.43, shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

