CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open as energy, banking shares retreat

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, as its heavyweight energy and financial sectors lost ground with lower oil prices and rising doubts about global economic growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.81 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,156.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16