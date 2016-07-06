版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls at open as energy, banking shares retreat

TORONTO, July 6 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Wednesday, as its heavyweight energy and financial sectors lost ground with lower oil prices and rising doubts about global economic growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 62.81 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,156.76 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

