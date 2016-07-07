CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares jump with oil

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index rose slightly in early trade on Thursday, led by shares of energy companies as the price of oil pushed higher and helped by some gains for heavyweight banks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.83 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,256.89 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main industry sectors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16