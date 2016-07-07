版本:
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy shares jump with oil

TORONTO, July 7 Canada's main stock index rose slightly in early trade on Thursday, led by shares of energy companies as the price of oil pushed higher and helped by some gains for heavyweight banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 25.83 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,256.89 shortly after the open. Seven of its 10 main industry sectors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

