版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 7月 8日 星期五 21:43 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps after robust U.S. jobs growth; energy up with oil

TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index jumped in early trade on Friday in a broad move higher after robust U.S. jobs data, with energy shares gaining with higher oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 113.39 points, or 0.80 percent, at 14,247.85 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main industry sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐