CANADA STOCKS-TSX jumps after robust U.S. jobs growth; energy up with oil

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, July 8 Canada's main stock index jumped in early trade on Friday in a broad move higher after robust U.S. jobs data, with energy shares gaining with higher oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 113.39 points, or 0.80 percent, at 14,247.85 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main industry sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by the country's heavyweight banks as U.S. fourth-quarter earnings season kicked off and bond yields rose.
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as heavyweight financial shares climbed, offsetting losses for energy and mining stocks as commodities fell.
* TSX closes down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16