2016年 7月 11日

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Japan, Britain news boost sentiment

TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, with broad gains helped by Japan's latest fiscal stimulus plan and as Britain's ruling Conservatives settled on a leader to take over following last month's vote to leave the European Union.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.78 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,332.62. The heavyweight financial sector gained 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)

