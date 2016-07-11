CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as Japan, Britain news boost sentiment

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, July 11 Canada's main stock index rose in early trade on Monday, with broad gains helped by Japan's latest fiscal stimulus plan and as Britain's ruling Conservatives settled on a leader to take over following last month's vote to leave the European Union.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 72.78 points, or 0.51 percent, at 14,332.62. The heavyweight financial sector gained 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
