TORONTO, July 12 Canada's main stock index jumped to its highest level in eleven months in early trade on Tuesday, boosted by shares of energy companies as the price of oil bounced off a two-month low.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 108.87 points, or 0.76 percent, at 14,470.75 shortly after the open, its strongest level since August 10. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)