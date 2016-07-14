CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 11-month high, led by energy and financials

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by banks as U.S. earnings season kicks off
TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 11-month high on Thursday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rallied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.17 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,527.97, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.
