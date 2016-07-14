版本:
中国
加拿大市场报道 | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 21:37 BJT

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 11-month high, led by energy and financials

TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 11-month high on Thursday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.17 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,527.97, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)

更多 加拿大市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐