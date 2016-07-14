CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 11-month high, led by energy and financials

TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 11-month high on Thursday, led by energy and financial stocks as oil rallied.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 34.17 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,527.97, shortly after the open. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)