CANADA STOCKS-TSX Barely lower as resource stocks slip

TORONTO, July 19 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in early trade on Tuesday, with energy stocks down marginally with cheaper oil and materials stocks also trading lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,528.83 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)