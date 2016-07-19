CANADA STOCKS-TSX Barely lower as resource stocks slip

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
TORONTO, July 19 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in early trade on Tuesday, with energy stocks down marginally with cheaper oil and materials stocks also trading lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 3.57 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,528.83 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, to finish a tumultuous week almost unchanged, as higher bond yields and solid U.S. bank earnings helped boost the index's heavyweight financials sector.